When people come from out of state (or even abroad) to visit Cape May, they clearly aren't afraid of a little travel.

Because imagine this: you get off the plane, grab your luggage, maybe grab a coffee because you're exhausted... and then realize you're still about 47 minutes away from the beach.

Yep.

According to a new global study from Mozio, Cape May ranks No. 80 out of 97 drivable beach destinations when it comes to airport-to-beach accessibility. It's also the only New Jersey destination included in the ranking. The trip from Atlantic City International Airport to Cape May covers about 44.7 miles and takes roughly 47 minutes under typical conditions.

That’s not even taking into account the people who have to fly into Philadelphia. Now you’re looking at about another 2 hours until you get to the beach. That’s another hike after the initial travel. One word: sheesh.

Cape May Visitors Still Have Quite the Drive Ahead

That gives Cape May the eighth-longest airport-to-beach distance in the entire study.

Honestly, though? If you've ever been to Cape May, this probably isn't exactly breaking news.

Cape May is all the way down at the bottom of New Jersey, and getting there has always required a little commitment. You don't just accidentally end up in Cape May for vacation. You have to want to go there.

The Mozio study looked at 100 well-known beach destinations around the world and ranked 97 that could actually be reached by road. Travel time made up 60% of the score, while distance accounted for the other 40%.

READ MORE: Why Families Say They Plan On Skipping OCNJ For Vacation Next Year

Let's Be Honest: Cape May Is Worth It

That’s really the whole point, isn’t it? People aren't traveling all that way because Cape May is convenient. They're doing it because Cape May is Cape May.

The beaches, the historic homes, the restaurants, the shops and that whole Victorian, “I feel like I'm somewhere else right now” vibe? There really isn't another place in New Jersey quite like it.

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So yes, you might fly all the way to South Jersey and still have nearly an hour or more of driving left.

Once you finally pull into Cape May and see the beach, though? Honestly, I think most people would say the trip was totally worth it.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt