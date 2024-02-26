Just when you thought you'd never get a break from technology, Gen Z is swooping in and making everything from the late 90s and early 2000s cool again.

That includes phones from that era.

You may have read that Gen Z is responsible for bringing back the cord phones. Some say that it's the nostalgia that cord phones represent that contributes to their resurgence in popularity. It's also no secret that Gen Z, more than any other generation before it, cares deeply about their mental health. That has led to many ditching smartphones in an effort to decrease their screen time. Many have confirmed that the fear of missing out, or 'FOMO', they once felt due to social media has decreased drastically.

Apparently, phone companies are paying attention to this trend. So much so, that phones once popular in the 2000s are being reimagined and released to accommodate this giant step Gen Z is taking away from smart devices.

Human Mobile Devices/Mattel Human Mobile Devices/Mattel loading...

BARBIE™ Flip Phone Coming This Year

Even BARBIE™ is cashing in on the trend! A recent press release from the folks over at HMD, Human Mobile Devices, has confirmed that they've teamed up with BARBIE™ to create a Barbie-inspired flip phone, perfect for people who are searching for a device reminiscent of the early 2000s era's most popular form of communication.

Two Barbies holding pink flip phone Human Mobile Devices/Mattel loading...

Staying true to Barbie’s iconic style, this device promises to embody the vintage chic of the original girl empowerment brand with a dash of pink and sparkle – making the current digital detox trend even more fun and fashionable.

Barbie rendering with pink flip phone Human Mobile Devices/Mattel loading...

Maybe, this will be the year we all transport back to the Motorola Razr era & we'll have no one but Barbie to thank. The Barbie™ Flip Phone is set to be released by the end of 2024.

If you LOVE the flip phone idea, you'll definitely remember some of these bad boys:

