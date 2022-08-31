New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall

The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-size new tenant.

Who is Moving Into the Old Shore Mall?

The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.

What Do We Know About the New Store?

First, here's what we know about this new arrival at Harbor Square, at the BHP and Tilton Road In EHT.

Restaurant Depot acknowledges a new store is coming to Egg Harbor Township.

Where Would the New Store Be Located?

There had been recent talk of a big box-type store opening in the former Town 16 Movie Theater location, which was recently demolished after 72 years in business.

However, there is now a sign in the window of Shore Mall's former Burlington Coat Factory window saying it is the site for the new Restaurant Depot.

That's not entirely true. What the handwritten really says is "Rest-Depot 6725 E. BHP-EHT".

What we are surmising from all this is that Restaurant Depot will be opening in the Harbor Square Shopping Plaza and it appears it will be in the Burlington Coat Factory location.

When Will the New Restaurant Depot Open?

A spokesperson from Restaurant Depot said it was too early to say when the Egg Harbor store would open.

Would the company demolish the Burlington store and build fresh? We would think so, as the old Burlington Coat Factory layout doesn't seem like the ideal fit for this new model.

But, what do we know?

Time will tell. We are waiting and watching for some much-needed new blood at an old favorite shopping space.

