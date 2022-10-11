If you're a child of the 1990's you are probably a fan of the punk band, Blink-182.

Before I started working hosting The Sports Bash on 97.3 ESPN, I was a rock radio DJ at what was then, Digital 102.7 The Rock Alternative and was a big fan of Blink-182, so I am excited to see they will be in Atlantic City on May 28.

The location wasn't announced, but I would assume a show of this magnitude will be at Boardwalk Hall or maybe on the beach, though I can't confirm that at this time.

There was no Philadelphia or Camden date, so if you want to see Blink, you're going to have to go to the Atlantic City show. No location has been announced.

Some of the band's members, including singer Tom DeLonge made the announcement on their social media pages. DeLonge made his return to the band that also consists of Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

It’s the first time all three members will be together since 2015.

Their new single, "Edging", will be released on Friday, October 14.

The band released this funny video on Tuesday about their tour, with ticket sales starting on Monday.

Ranking my favorite Blink-182 songs:

1. Adam Song

2. Stay Together for the Kids

3. Dammit

4. Feeling This

What are your favorite Blink-182 songs? Will you be going to the show?