Memorial Day Weekend in Atlantic City is going to be rockin' with the Adjacent Festival on the beach. The full lineup of bands playing has just been released.

The concert festival is set to take place on the A.C. beach Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th in 2023.

The festival is set to be headlined by a recently-reunited Blink-182 and Paramore.

KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2016 - Day 1 Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

Also on the bill are Bleachers (fronted by former Fun. member and longtime Taylor Swift producer Jack Antonoff), Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, and Coheed and Cambria.

Get our free mobile app

Jimmy Eat World ('The Middle') and Andrew McMahon & The Wilderness ('Cecelia and the Satellite') will also appear, along with many others. Check out the lineup for yourself below.

Presale tickets for Adjacent Festival on the Atlantic City Beach May 27 & 28, 2023 go on sale this Thursday, October 27th at 10 a.m.

New Jersey Reality Stars Spotted at BravoCon 2022 Check out all of the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars spotted at BravoCon 2022.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.