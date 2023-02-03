New DDD Spotlights South Jersey Restaurant’s Seafood

Here's a heads up, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives fans. A new episode of the Food Network favorite is spotlighting a well-known South Jersey restaurant for the second time.

In tonight's brand new episode, Guy Fieri returns to Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar in Galloway Township to get the secrets behind their delicious clams and crab cake recipes.

Oyster Creek is becoming one of Fieri's favorite South Jersey spots for its location, its seafood, and its creative preparations.

The Oyster Creek Inn has an unbeatable location, set on a creek within what is now a national wildlife preserve. Accessible by car or boat, the restaurant prepares ultra-fresh seafood, including Guy's recommendations of the spicy Jersey Devil shrimp with homemade hot sauce, and the Clams Mexicali, which are stuffed with chorizo, peppers and Mexican cheese. Make sure to get a seat outside when it's warm.

Oyster Creek announced the visit this week on their Facebook page.

We will be one of three restaurants featured on the newest airing of Triple-D Nation Friday February 3rd at 9:00pm EST. We are honored to make our 2nd appearance.

Oyster Creek Restaurant And Boat Bar, 41 Oyster Creek Rd, Leeds Point, (609) 652-8565. The Oyster Creek Inn has an unbeatable location, set on a creek within what is now a national wildlife preserve.

