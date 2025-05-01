List of Our Favorite South Jersey Diners
We get it! You like diners, we do too!
Diners are a great place to get the kind of food you want at any time of day. They have the widest variety of menu selections, and you can usually get breakfast all day long! Pancakes for dinner? You got it!
New Jersey, of course, is the diner capital of America - actually, the diner capital of the world! In New Jersey, according to NJSpotlightNews.org, you'll find more diners than in any other state. They counted 530!
No one could ever visit 530 diners! We didn't even try. For this list, we chose our favorite diners in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Southern Ocean Counties. (We can't possibly visit all the diners in these counties, either, so if you're diner isn't on the list, it's probably just because we've never been there.)
Our Top 10 favorite South Jersey diners
Here's our list of favorites, in no particular order.
1. Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton. A traditional diner in every sense of the world. Whenever there's a "best diner" list, they seem to be on it!
2. Harbor Diner in Egg Harbor City. Friendly smiles and big portions, always!
3. Maurice River Diner in Port Elizabeth. It's like an oasis on Route 47.
4. Mays Landing Diner in Mays Landing. (Hey, it's close to my house :)) Get the Reuben!
5. Point Diner in Somers Point. Seems like one of the most historic diners in the area. If these walls could talk!
READ MORE: All about Disco Fries
6. Little Egg Diner in Little Egg Harbor. Definitely a hidden gem!
7. Rio Grande Diner in Rio Grande. Food to fill you up before heading to the beach.
8. Golden Palace Diner in Vineland. Good food and good people.
9. Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township. If you're new to Jersey and have never set foot in a diner, go here.
10. Northfield Diner in Northfield. Great food. The mystery: why is the parking lot always empty?
BONUS PICK: Pink Cadillac Diner in Wildwood. Think Pink! And, enjoy great food too.
What's your favorite diner in South Jersey?
