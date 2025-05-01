We get it! You like diners, we do too!

Diners are a great place to get the kind of food you want at any time of day. They have the widest variety of menu selections, and you can usually get breakfast all day long! Pancakes for dinner? You got it!

New Jersey, of course, is the diner capital of America - actually, the diner capital of the world! In New Jersey, according to NJSpotlightNews.org, you'll find more diners than in any other state. They counted 530!

No one could ever visit 530 diners! We didn't even try. For this list, we chose our favorite diners in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Southern Ocean Counties. (We can't possibly visit all the diners in these counties, either, so if you're diner isn't on the list, it's probably just because we've never been there.)

TSM Atlantic City TSM Atlantic City loading...

Our Top 10 favorite South Jersey diners

Here's our list of favorites, in no particular order.

1. Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton. A traditional diner in every sense of the world. Whenever there's a "best diner" list, they seem to be on it!

JK JK loading...

2. Harbor Diner in Egg Harbor City. Friendly smiles and big portions, always!

Best Diner Google Maps loading...

3. Maurice River Diner in Port Elizabeth. It's like an oasis on Route 47.

Maurice River Diner JK loading...

4. Mays Landing Diner in Mays Landing. (Hey, it's close to my house :)) Get the Reuben!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Point Diner in Somers Point. Seems like one of the most historic diners in the area. If these walls could talk!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: All about Disco Fries

Get our free mobile app

6. Little Egg Diner in Little Egg Harbor. Definitely a hidden gem!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Rio Grande Diner in Rio Grande. Food to fill you up before heading to the beach.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

8. Golden Palace Diner in Vineland. Good food and good people.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

9. Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township. If you're new to Jersey and have never set foot in a diner, go here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

10. Northfield Diner in Northfield. Great food. The mystery: why is the parking lot always empty?

TSM Atlantic City TSM Atlantic City loading...

BONUS PICK: Pink Cadillac Diner in Wildwood. Think Pink! And, enjoy great food too.

TSM Atlantic City TSM Atlantic City loading...

What's your favorite diner in South Jersey?

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly