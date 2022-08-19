The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point.

The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.

The restaurant is asking patrons to come out to watch the episode at 823 Bay Avenue in the Bay Historical District in Somers Point.

This will be the second time DDD will be at The Anchorage, with the last time coming in 2015. The food dishes that were prepared on that episode, which was called "Roadtrippin," were Cannelloni ala Milanese and a fresh flounder stuffed with crab imperial and topped with gorgonzola cheese sauce.

After the show on Friday night airs, there will be live music from local band NC3 the NO CLUE TRIO starting at 10!

Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives