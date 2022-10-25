The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has been in our area quite a few times in the past and is making its way back to a spot it visited back in 2017.

Ernest & Sons Meat Market, located at 3305 W. Brigantine Ave. in

Brigantine will make its return to Triple D Nation on Friday night.

Get our free mobile app

When Guy Fieri stopped there back in 2017, he raved about the Beef Jerky and The Tailgater, their famous sandwich that features homemade sausage with grilled peppers and onions.

No, he is coming back for more to Ernest & Sons for more!

Owner Mel Cortellessa made the announcement on his social media page, saying the show will air on Friday night.

DDD is back!Ernest and Son is excited to announce our New show will air this Friday oct.28 at 9pm on the food network show title is "From sausage to sweet"We appreciate the opportunity and are excited for everyone to see it!!!Thankyou for all the support as always!Mel

DDD has been to plenty of restaurants in the area in the past and recently, making stops at places like The Anchorage in Somers Point, Kelsey and Kim's Southern Cafe in Atlantic City, and Carluccio's in Northfield.

Cortellessa told me in a text message that, "it's great that he (Fieri) loved us and came back, we appreciate all the support!"

Set the DVR or tune into the Food Network on Friday at 9 p.m. to see this local favorite make another appearance on Triple D!