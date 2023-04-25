Here Is The 2023 Schedule So New Jersey Can Enjoy Free Concerts On The Beach

If there's one thing I was not expecting when I moved to New Jersey, it was the number of activities that happen on the beach.

And I don't mean people soaking up the sun, swimming in the ocean, or fighting seagulls off their sandwiches.

I mean the number of events that take place on the beaches.

For example, movies on the beach.

It's not something I was very familiar with until moving here, and now it's something my wife and I really look forward to.

By the way here's the schedule for Seaside Heights, Avalon, Point Pleasant, and Lavallettes movies on the beach series this year.

Also, fireworks from the beach are also a pretty big deal, and that's always a really fun weekly event as well.

Check out Seaside Heights' fireworks on the beach schedule for 2023 right here.

What's really cool, is that one shore town sets up an entire professional concert stage on the beach each summer and brings in some great entertainment!

I was astounded my first summer here when I walked up on the boardwalk and saw all the lights and musicians and the sounds of the Grateful Dead in the air.

The concert series is coming back again this summer, and the lineup and schedule have just been released.

Seaside Heights, NJ Announces Concerts On The Beach Schedule For 2023

Beach Stage Concerts are planned for every Thursday night in the summer starting July 6th with Bowie and Beyond, a David Bowie Tribute Band.

According to Exit 82, the concerts are free to the public, but you will need to bring your own seat, blanket, or towel to sit on.

Concerts start at 7:00 PM each week and are held on the beach near Casino Pier.

It's also worth noting that alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Seaside Heights, NJ Concerts On The Beach Schedule, 2023