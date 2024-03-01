Scotty McCreery Added, Lineup Set for Wildwood’s Barefoot Fest

The lineup is set for this June's Barefoot Country Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood!

The big headliners this year are Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Old Dominion.

This year's event will be June 20 - 23 on the Wildwood Beach.

Scotty McCreery added to the Barefoot Country Music Fest lineup

The latest big addition to the Barefoot schedule is Scotty McCreery - who's latest song "Cab in a Solo" is quickly climbing the charts.

In addition to the above headliners, McCreery joins other previously announced hitmakers including Jake Owen, Bailey Zimmerman, Rodney Atkins, and more.

Internet sensation Oliver Anthony is playing Barefoot, as are the Beach Boys, Colt Ford, and Brett Michaels.

South Jersey's own Mara Justine - who has competed nationally on American Idol and The Voice will also be performing.

Full Lineups for Barefoot are set

Thursday's Kickoff Concert at Barefoot will start three hours earlier than in previous years. Gates will open at 3pm, and the concert will feature Old Dominion, Oliver Anthony, Colt Ford, Alana Springsteen, John Eddie and the Heritage of America Band.

The individual scheduled for the other days haven't been announced yet, but the list of artists has been released.

In addition to those mentioned above, other performers at Barefoot will include Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters, Niko Moon, Connor Smith, and Avery Anna.

Others set to perform are Kylie Morgan, Mackenzie Porter, The War and Treaty,

Davisson Brothers Band, Owen Riegling, Nolan Quinn, Graham Barham,

Taylor Austin Dye, Gillian Smith, Greylan James, Sadie Bass, Dillon James,

Gavin Adcock, Redferrin, Bryan Martin, and Aidan Canfiel.

If you still need tickets for Barefoot, you can get them here.

