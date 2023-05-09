There are a lot of things we love to do here in New Jersey, but driving isn’t one of them for most of us. It seems that every time we hit the road in the Garden State. It brings stress and angst. But not all New Jersey roads are created equal. There is one Garden State road that experts say we all need to travel on at least once.

Traveling on a New Jersey road and yelling “This is the last time I’m driving on this road” is pretty common around these parts, so only traveling on a road once is not that rare, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re talking about a New Jersey road you need to travel on at least once because you’re actually going to love it.

Wait, did someone say we’ll love a Garden State roadway? Is this I magical road where there is no traffic, no construction, no bad drivers, and no tailgating? We have to hear more about this.

This New Jersey road was chosen by the fine folks at Stacker, and their choice may singlehandedly bring back driving for pleasure in the Garden State.

The road they chose as the one you drive on at least once is the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Well, that does make sense There are 11 miles of it here in the Garden State, and each mile is even more beautiful than the next.

And along those 11 miles are 3 amazing lookouts that are nothing short of absolutely breathtaking. So, despite your normal mindset when you get behind the wheel prior to any New Jersey journey, this one might be a trip that makes you less stressed. Imagine that, right here in New Jersey.

