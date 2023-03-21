Amazing New Jersey Beach Town Has Been Named One Of The Best In America

The entire world knows that the Jersey Shore is the place to be in the summer months. Our amazing beaches and boardwalks are legendary all over the world. But is there a New Jersey beach town that is a great place to live all year long? A recent study says yes there is.

As a matter of fact, one New Jersey beach town has made a pretty prestigious list of the top 50 beach towns to live in all year long in the entire nation.

The list was compiled by Stacker, and they used data like weather, safety, and affordability, among other factors to determine the best beach towns to live in America.

There are a lot of towns in the Garden State that could fit nicely on this list, and while we were disappointed to see that only one of our great beach towns made this impressive list, we do want to celebrate the one that did.

It's not one of the towns that you would normally hear about when it comes to an honor like this. For instance, if you thought of Cape May, you certainly aren't alone, but that's not the town that made this list.

It's also not Wildwood, Point Pleasant, Atlantic City, or Spring Lake. So which New Jersey beach town is one of the best to live in all year long?

Our congratulations go out to the good people of Ocean City, NJ. You are # 47 on the list of the best American beach towns to live in, just ahead of Clearwater, Florida.

The town that tops this impressive list is Naples, Florida. It's a shame that only one New Jersey beach town made the list, but we're glad one of our best did.

Nothing Better Than Living At The Beach

