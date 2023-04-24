Chatbot Recommends These New Jersey Beach Towns

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

Online Artificial Intelligence Chatbots exist, and they are now happy to provide you with information.

Whether the information is true or can be trusted remains to be seen.

I asked ChatGPT to come up with the best beach towns in New Jersey, and it came up with a list, which I think is pretty solid.

Granted, there aren't any really awful New Jersey beach towns, so the task probably wasn't that difficult.

As Chatbot spit out the answers I could see myself naming many of the same towns.

Here are the seven beach towns recommended by Chatbot.

1. Cape May

"This Victorian-era town is known for its charming architecture, quaint bed and breakfasts, and beautiful beaches."

Photo by rod m on Unsplash
2. Ocean City

"This family-friendly town is famous for its boardwalk, which features amusement rides, games, and delicious food."

Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash
3. Wildwood

"This town is known for its wide beaches, lively boardwalk, and retro-style motels and hotels."

Getty Images
4. Long Beach Island

"This 18-mile-long island features several charming beach towns, each with its own personality and attractions."

Google Maps
5. Asbury Park

"This vibrant town has a thriving arts scene, live music venues, and a popular boardwalk."

Photo by Benjamin Basch on Unsplash
6. Point Pleasant

"This town is a favorite among families, with its clean beaches, amusement park, and mini-golf courses."

Getty Images
7. Spring Lake

Getty Images
I think Chatbot did a pretty good job, what do you think? What are your favorite New Jersey beach towns? Let us know in the comments below, and we'll see you on the beach this summer!

SOURCE: ChatGPT

