Online Artificial Intelligence Chatbots exist, and they are now happy to provide you with information.

Whether the information is true or can be trusted remains to be seen.

Get our free mobile app

I asked ChatGPT to come up with the best beach towns in New Jersey, and it came up with a list, which I think is pretty solid.

Granted, there aren't any really awful New Jersey beach towns, so the task probably wasn't that difficult.

As Chatbot spit out the answers I could see myself naming many of the same towns.

Here are the seven beach towns recommended by Chatbot.

1. Cape May

"This Victorian-era town is known for its charming architecture, quaint bed and breakfasts, and beautiful beaches."

Photo by rod m on Unsplash Photo by rod m on Unsplash loading...

2. Ocean City

"This family-friendly town is famous for its boardwalk, which features amusement rides, games, and delicious food."

Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash loading...

3. Wildwood

"This town is known for its wide beaches, lively boardwalk, and retro-style motels and hotels."

Memorial Day Weekend Enjoyed On The Jersey Shore Getty Images loading...

4. Long Beach Island

"This 18-mile-long island features several charming beach towns, each with its own personality and attractions."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Asbury Park

"This vibrant town has a thriving arts scene, live music venues, and a popular boardwalk."

Photo by Benjamin Basch on Unsplash Photo by Benjamin Basch on Unsplash loading...

6. Point Pleasant

"This town is a favorite among families, with its clean beaches, amusement park, and mini-golf courses."

The Northeast Coast Marks One Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Sandy Getty Images loading...

7. Spring Lake

"This town is a favorite among families, with its clean beaches, amusement park, and mini-golf courses."

New Jersey's Coast Hit By Hurricane Irene Getty Images loading...

I think Chatbot did a pretty good job, what do you think? What are your favorite New Jersey beach towns? Let us know in the comments below, and we'll see you on the beach this summer!

SOURCE: ChatGPT

South Jersey Beach Tag Guide 2023 Here's how much you'll pay for beach tags at each South Jersey beach for the 2023 season.

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town.