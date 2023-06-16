This New Jersey Beach Town Has Been Named Among The Best In America

We are so lucky to have some of the most amazing beach towns in the country right here in the Garden State, and we are especially fortunate to have one of the most honored beaches in America right in our backyard. This time around, it's been named among the best beach towns in the whole nation.

There is a list that has been put out by the well-known website PureWow that shares their choices for the 26 best beach towns in all of America, and one New Jersey town is among them.

This town is one of the most popular beach towns on the whole East Coast and is often spotlighted on lists like this. As a matter of fact, it’s without question the most awarded New Jersey town on a national level.

No one who has ever been there could doubt that this town is worthy of all the attention and has earned all of these honors, and this time around, our beloved Cape May has been named among the 26 best beach towns in all of America.

Nestled right there between the likes of Santa Barbara, California, and Hilton Head, South Carolina is the amazing Cape May. With all the shopping and great restaurants, and the pristine beach and wonderful boardwalk, it’s no wonder this New Jersey gem is so beloved.

On top of this very impressive list is a place that happens to be a personal favorite of mine, along with tons of others. If you are a fan of Duval St. or Mallory Square then you know exactly why Key West is at the top of the list.

