Experts Crown Their Choice For New Jersey Chili Champion

This time of year the weather can be up and down in New Jersey. You're just as likely to get a hot day as you are a cool one, so there is still plenty of time for chili lovers to get our fill. But where is the best place to get chili in New Jersey?

This is another one of those food categories that can be a little controversial. Everybody has their own favorite style of chili. Some like it mild and some want alarm bells to go off, so it's hard to really say one particular place has the single best chili in an entire state.

But the great folks at Lovefood are not only food experts, but they are also apparently overachievers because they didn't only choose the best chili in New Jersey. They picked a top spot for each state in America.

Of course, if you're not planning on traveling out of state to satisfy your chili craving, then you state you are most interested in is the Garden State. Which amazing chili did these experts choose as the best in New Jersey?

Their selection is a good one and a convenient one as well since there are multiple locations to find your awesome chili. They chose Ocean Cafe, and you can find them in Long Branch and Shrewsbury, and the experts say you'll be so glad you put them on your chili bucket list.

Their menus feature a wide variety of food, and you should definitely give them a try soon. Enjoy!

