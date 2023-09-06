Raising a family in New Jersey offers a unique blend of convenience, and depending on where you settle, tranquility.

That's why the Garden State is an attractive choice for many. Or so we thought.

Get our free mobile app

With diverse communities, excellent education systems, and close proximity to New York and Philadelphia, Jersey provides a well-rounded environment for families to thrive.

In my opinion, one of the key advantages of living in New Jersey is its top-notch education system.

The state consistently ranks among the top in the nation for its public schools, offering a wide range of extracurricular activities and advanced placement programs.

Families can rest assured that their children are receiving a quality education.

New Jersey also has a variety of family-friendly communities, each with its own character.

From the urban centers like Jersey City and Hoboken to the slower suburbs of Montclair and Princeton, there's a place to suit every family's lifestyle.

Many neighborhoods are known for their safety, green spaces, and a strong sense of community.

We like to stay active. Jersey offers an abundance of parks, beaches, and outdoor adventures.

Yes, New Jersey's cost of living is high. It's also a bit crowded. But that should be a sign that NJ isn't a bad place to settle down.

When I was scrolling through Slacker's 2023 list of the best cities to raise a family, I was shocked that only one single New Jersey city made the list.

What is considered to be a good city to raise a family? Slacker said:

The most ideal spots provide safe neighborhoods, quality education, recreation opportunities, and affordability.

Do you agree with the single Jersey selection? Check this out.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.