There's nothing quite like getting a piece of local New Jersey flavor, right?

We have so many restaurants, so many diners, and so many little places that you could never eat at the same place twice, and still have more places to check out.

It's one of the things I really love about living in Jersey.

Sometimes though, a little local place is so good that it ends up expanding and turns into a local little chain.

Instead of a big chain restaurant like Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, or McDonalds, it's a place that's owned by a Jersey local and operates in just a few spots in the state.

A great local chain that comes to my mind immediately is Taco-Tastic.

They got their start here in Jersey and now have several locations around Ocean County.

B2 Bistro is another one that comes to mind with locations in Bayville, Point Pleasant, and Toms River.

However, there is one local chain that supposedly stands out as one of the best in the entire state.

What Is New Jersey's Best Locally Owned And Operated Chain Restaurant?

It's a place that got its start as a little pop-up restaurant a little over ten years ago, and since then has grown, expanded, and become wildly popular.

It's a place known for its tasty vegan options as well as menu items like sweet potato black bean chili, brown butter and sage mac n cheese, and blueberry spelt pancakes.

Spelt by the way is a type of wheat.

According to Love Food, the best local chain in New Jersey is Seed To Sprout.

Seed to Sprout strives to bring fresh and healthy food to the Jersey Shore and also features some stellar-looking baked goods.

With two locations in Fair Haven and Avon By The Sea, you'll want to check this place out next time your craving some delicious New Jersey flavor.