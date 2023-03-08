New Jersey’s Favorite Singers And Some Of Their Favorite Foods

We have had some legendary singers call New Jersey home, and since food is such a big part of the New Jersey culture, we started to wonder what New Jersey’s best singers love to eat. The answers might surprise you.

Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash loading...

We did a little research and discovered the favorite foods of the three great New Jersey singers who first come to mind for so many New Jersey residents. We’re talking about Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and Jon Bon Jovi.

We found out we were not the only people asking the question, and some of the answers to the question might surprise you. Here’s what we found out from the people who did the work to get the answers.

Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

Let’s start with the person that may have had the best singing voice to ever grace our planet, and certainly, the best voice that has come out of New Jersey ever, Whitney Houston.

It turns out that, according to Stars Insider, the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer absolutely loved, of all things, Pop Tarts and specifically those delicious brown sugar ones. Whitney also apparently loved fresh sushi.

Stevie Wonder Campaigns for Al Gore Getty Images loading...

When it comes to the amazing Jon Bon Jovi, he has a real love for food, and of course is behind JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank and Toms River, along with his wife Dorothea.

We learned a lot about what foods Jon likes in a Taste of Home article. Some of his favorites include Cucumber Soup, Glazed Chicken, and Grilled Fish. When a guy looks as good as Jon all the time, you know he must eat healthy foods.

Bruce Springsteen And The E-Street Band Concert In Melbourne Getty Images loading...

So, what about The Boss? What is Bruce Springsteen’s favorite food? Well, we know from a Consequence Sound article, that his favorite sandwich is peanut butter and jelly with a cold glass of milk, but based on the condition of his abs, which are ridiculously impressive, we don’t think he’s eating too much PB&J.

So, there you have it, some of New Jersey’s favorite singers’ favorite foods.

Check Out These New Jersey Celebrities' Yearbook Photos

6 Of The Richest New Jersey Celebrities