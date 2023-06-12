This Delicious Sub Shop Sells One Of The Best Hoagies In New Jersey

Let's talk about subs.

Regardless of what you call them; hoagies, subs, heroes, grinders, one thing we can agree on is that hoagies are a fantastic lunch.

Get our free mobile app

I tried for the first time ever a sub from a little place in Normandy Beach called Lasola's Market and was happily surprised with how good my smoked turkey sub was.

New Jersey is home to some of the most fabulous sub-shops in the country, even our sub-chains are a step above the rest.

I'm lookin' at you, Jersey Mikes!

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash loading...

But let's say you're looking for the absolute best little sub shop in the entire state of New Jersey, where do you go?

Well, there are a few factors to take into consideration when thinking about your sub-shop.

How's the roll? It should have a little crisp on the outside but be nice and warm and soft on the inside.

The toppings should be fresh and piled high, and it shouldn't be dry, whether that's thanks to oil and vinegar or mayo is up to you.

Fortunately, the experts at Love Food have scoured the country to find the best sub shop in each state, and I'm sure they had trouble picking out just one spot in Jersey.

Yet somehow, they did it.

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash loading...

According to Love Food, you'll have to make a trip up to Hawthorne New Jersey, and go to 421 Lafayette Avenue.

There you'll find a little deli that supposedly serves up Jersey's best sub.

The place is called Bogies Hoagies and Deli, and the experts at Love Food say it's Jersey's best sub for a few reasons.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

This place gets its rolls fresh from a local bakery and prepares a lot of its pork and roast beef that go on the subs in-house giving it a fresh and unforgettable taste.