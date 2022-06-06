3 Great New Jersey Boardwalks Make Best In America List

We here in New Jersey know that we have the best boardwalks in the world, and now a recent report lets the whole world know, too. The Garden State dominates the list of the top 10 boardwalks in America.

Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash loading...

According to a very recently published report by Trending Travel, there really is only one state to visit for the best boardwalks in America. Their list shows that 30% of America's top 10 best boardwalks are right here in the Garden State.

The big question is which of the great boardwalks that call New Jersey home made this elite list. Here's a spoiler alert. One of the three New Jersey boardwalks on the list landed in the #1 spot.

Here are the three that made the list, and we all know 5 others could easily have been on this list as well. As a matter of fact, we added an honorable mention of our own. We just couldn't help ourselves.

Seaside Heights. We all know how great this legendary boardwalk is, and we are glad it is getting all the credit it deserves. This storied town and boardwalk are amazing summer destinations that no one should miss.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Wildwoods. There isn't a person in the tri-state area who doesn't have great summer vacation memories about Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. If you don't, you should make some this year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Atlantic City. At the top of the list (probably because it was alphabetical is the boardwalk that started it all. It doesn't get any more famous than the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and alphabetic or not, it's always #1 in our hearts.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now it's time for us to add an honorable mention of our own. We think you'll agree.

Point Pleasant Beach. Who doesn't love Jenkinson's? With the rides, the beach, the arcade, and the legendary Jenkinson's Aquarium, it's a great day of family fun every time.

attachment-jenks down boardwalk loading...

It's just another example of why it's so great living in the Garden State. Make sure you take advantage of our great boardwalks this summer.

Boardwalks Aren't The Only Summer Fun - Some Great Shows, Too

Surfs Up! Your Ocean County Beach Badge Guide For Summer 2022 The time to buy beach badges for Ocean County locals is NOW! There are early bird specials all over the place. Here are all the beach badge prices that Ocean County towns have released thus far: