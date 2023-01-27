Dinosaurs Will Take Over New Jersey In This Family Friendly Show

Are you ready to get up close and personal with dinosaurs?

Yes, dinosaurs, those pre-historic behemoths that ruled the Earth millions of years ago are back, and they're headed to New Jersey.

If you're a fan of the Jurrasic Park franchise or the more recent Jurrasic World franchise or you're just a dinosaur enthusiast then you'll want to mark your calendar.

The Jurrasic World Live Tour is on the road again and will be making a stop in the Garden State, according to Only In Your State.

My heart's pounding a little bit just thinking of being up close and personal with a T-Rex!

This show features life-size recreations of the dinosaurs from the Jurassic world movies.

If you're curious like I was, the dinosaurs are actually massive puppets that have a realistic skin texture, but at a glance, you'd swear it was the real thing!

What Is The Jurrasic World Live Tour?

The simple answer is that it's a two-hour show that features dinosaurs from the Jurassic World Movies.

However, the show's website provides a little more in-depth answer;

Jurassic World Live Tour takes the live show experience to a whole new level with an original story that brings human and dinosaur characters together in an all-new production

When Is Jurrasic World Live Coming To New Jersey?

The show will be in the Garden State for three days this year.

From March 3rd through March 5th you'll be able to see these dinosaurs come to life at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Friday will feature one show at 7 PM, and Saturday and Sunday will each feature three shows at 11 AM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

It depends on the day and time you plan on attending, but tickets start at around twenty dollars and go up from there.

You can get all the ticketing info here.

