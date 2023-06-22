New Jersey Has A Clear Favorite Restaurant For Drunk Food

We all have earned the right to burn off a little steam. New Jersey is a hard place to live. So, when we have one too many here in the Garden State, what is our favorite food to reach for?

Photo by Helena Yankovska on Unsplash Photo by Helena Yankovska on Unsplash loading...

We've all been there. You go out with your co-workers after a long work week or maybe your friends get together for your weekly adult beverage, and one becomes two, and two become five. Now it's time to ingest some awesome drunk food.

Yes, drunk food. Not junk food, but drunk food. It's that food we crave when we have had one too many. Different states in the nation have different drunk food restaurants, as the fine folks at The List Wire found out.

Photo by Stanislav Ivanitskiy on Unsplash Photo by Stanislav Ivanitskiy on Unsplash loading...

They put together an awesome list of the most popular "drunk food" restaurant in every state in the nation. Let's see if you agree with their selection for New Jersey.

You might think that it has to be a diner since the Garden State is the diner capital of the world, but there are so many, it would be hard for one to get this title. No, the answer has to be a fast food joint with plenty of locations, and that's exactly what it is.

Photo by Moreno Matković on Unsplash Photo by Moreno Matković on Unsplash loading...

According to this report, New Jersey's top destination for drunk food is none other than Burger King. There's apparently nothing like a Whopper and fries to satisfy our drunk food cravings here in New Jersey.

By the way, if you're traveling into the city for a few drinks, you'll wind up in the same place if you've had one too many. New York's favorite drunk food is Burger King, too.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

The Ultimate Guide For All Dock + Dine Restaurants & Bars At The Jersey Shore A lot of restaurants and bars at the shores offer Dock + Dine. Arrive by sea for food, drinks and live music!