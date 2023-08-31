New Jersey’s Signature Dessert Is An Absolutely Perfect Choice

There is no doubt in my mind that they got this one right. A major food publication has just named the most iconic dessert in New Jersey, and you're going to agree that they nailed it.

We all know just how good our restaurants are here in the Garden State, and the better the restaurant, the better the dessert.

And of course, the same could be said for our amazing bakeries in the Garden State. So the bar is pretty high when it comes to desserts around here.

You also have to add into this little recipe that we're whipping up that so many of those bakeries and restaurants are Italian, and you are really going to have some amazing desserts.

So, when a major food publication like Lovefood picks New Jersey's most iconic dessert, it must really be something special.

And it is for so many reasons. For example, the only scene of Godfather shot in New Jersey contains this line.

Leave the gun, take the cannoli

So, when you put all these factors together there can only be one logical conclusion. The cannoli is New Jersey's most iconic dessert.

We have heard some foodies say that saltwater taffy should be New Jersey's most iconic dessert. First of all, who would take a piece of taffy over a cannoli? And secondly, saltwater taffy is not a dessert.

Let's quit while we're ahead. The delicious, amazing New Jersey cannoli is the most iconic dessert in the state, and nothing could make me happier.

