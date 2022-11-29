Be advised: Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a few days this week for interior construction.



For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll want to get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix at another area Starbucks location.

The Starbucks off E. Black Horse Pike in EHT (at Oak Tree Plaza) is closing inside Tuesday, November 29th at 2 p.m. and closing the drive-thru at 3 p.m. According to a sign on the door, the same hours will apply on Wednesday, November 30th.

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

Starbucks kind of has me curious as to what they're improving on the inside. Are they rearranging the seating area, or perhaps the mobile order pick-up counter?

Maybe it'll be updates we can't really see, like behind the counter where the baristas craft all our drinks.

Get our free mobile app

I'm in there at least twice a week, so I'll keep ya posted! But for now, you can hit the Starbucks on Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, inside the Mays Landing Target store, or off Route 9 in Somers Point.

13 of South Jersey's Favorite French Fries Some of us think of French fries as a side dish, while others consider it a meal all its own. So, when South Jersey's in the mood, whether it's crinkle cut or shoestring, these are some of your favorite fries.

Toms River, NJ Street With Lots and Lots of Christmas Inflatables