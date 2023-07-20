This Is What New Jersey’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Says About Us
As if you're not judged enough over the course of a New Jersey day, we're going to tell you what our state's favorite ice cream flavor is, and what that fact says about each and every one of us. Buckle up, this should be interesting.
If you are clever, and you have driven on any of the Garden State's roads, you might think that our favorite ice cream flavor here in New Jersey is Rocky Road, and while it should be the state ice cream flavor for obvious reasons, it is not.
It turns out that according to Taste Of Home, the top ice cream flavor in the whole state of New Jersey is pistachio. I know, I thought the same thing. I could have lived with mint chocolate chip, but pistachio as our #1 ice cream flavor? I guess the numbers don't lie.
So let's roll with that. If pistachio is the top ice cream flavor in the Garden State, then what does that say about us as people, and us as a state? For that, we turn to the folks at The Kitchn.
They say that people who like pistachio ice cream the best are "boundless and attract like-minded people". They also claim we are creative and complex and we have some strong personalities. I'm starting to think there's something to this theory. That does sound like us.
Maybe deep down inside I really do like pistachio ice cream. I'm creative and boundless. I am also extremely complex. That does it. I do love pistachio ice cream. Starting today.