One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must have been easy for them to find a number of awesome underrated towns in the Garden State, but it probably was much more challenging to try to narrow it down to one.

That is exactly what Cheapism did because they wanted to name underrated towns in each state they wanted you to check out, and the one they came up with for New Jersey is definitely great, and definitely falls in the category of underrated.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We have many great towns that get celebrated all the time, like Cape May, Jersey City, Red Bank, and Atlantic City, but this Monmouth County town is fantastic, and often flies under the radar. We're glad it didn't this time.

The choice that this website made for the underrated New Jersey town you must visit is the lovely Keyport, and we couldn't be more excited that this town is getting some well-deserved attention.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The site heaped praise on the town for its downtown area charm, its many fantastic activities, and its waterside recreation area.

Keyport is not the first town you might think of when you think of New Jersey or the Jersey Shore, but it should be the first town you put on your "must-visit" list. You'll be so glad you did.

These Are Some Great Small Towns At The Jersey Shore

Have You Even Heard of the 30 Tiniest Towns in New Jersey?