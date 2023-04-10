New Jersey Is The #1 State For Millionaires In The Entire Country

We all know that there is a lot of money flying around parts of the Garden State, but did you know that New Jersey is the country's capital when it comes to millionaires?

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

We have all heard about the rich zip codes here in our state that often pop up on the list of richest zip codes in America, but could it be possible that New Jersey is the #1 state for millionaires in the entire nation?

Well, let's start out by saying that, according to the statistics, New Jersey does not have more millionaires than any other state. So then, how can we be called the millionaires capital of the nation?

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

It turns out, we legitimately can own that title because the numbers show that we have more millionaires per capita than any other state in America, and that is pretty impressive, especially if you happen to be one of them.

According to Zippia in an article published this year, New Jersey's percentage of millionaire households per capita is 9.76%, which is higher than any other state, therefore we have the highest percentage of millionaire households in America.

Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash

For the record, there are 22 million millionaires in the United State. Just think about that one for a minute.

In case you're wondering, Daily Voice says the most expensive place to live in New Jersey is Deal, with a median home price of $2.3 million.

Sounds like it's time for most of us to get ourselves into our cars and head to the nearest store that sells MegaMillions. That millionaire thing sounds like a fun club to be in.

