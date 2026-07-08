The U.S. Men's National Team may be heading home, but that doesn't mean New Jersey sports fans are done watching or betting on the FIFA World Cup.

With the tournament moving into the quarterfinals, Garden State bettors have already found a new team to get behind. According to fresh data from BetMGM Sportsbook, France is now the most-bet team to win the World Cup among New Jersey bettors following the USMNT's elimination.

It's a pretty quick shift, but not exactly a surprising one.

READ MORE: World Cup Travel To Serious Disrupt NJ Commutes This Summer

France Is Winning Over Bettors Across the Country

New Jersey isn't alone. BetMGM's latest state-by-state betting map shows France has become the top pick in 16 states, making Les Bleus one of the biggest fan (and betting) favorites still left.

That's easy to understand. France has been one of international soccer's most consistent powerhouses over the past decade, and plenty of fans believe the squad has another championship run in it.

As the field narrows, many bettors appear to be leaning toward experience over Cinderella stories.

READ MORE: AI Reveals Where Toy Story Would Likely Take Place In South Jersey

What This Says About World Cup Fan Sentiment

Betting trends obviously don't predict the future, but they do offer a glimpse into what fans are thinking in real time.

Now that the USMNT is no longer in contention, New Jersey bettors have largely rallied around France as the team they believe can finish the job.

Get our free mobile app

Whether that confidence pays off is another story, but one thing is clear: World Cup excitement in the Garden State is far from over.

As the knockout rounds continue, it'll be interesting to see whether France lives up to the hype or if another contender crashes the party and busts everyone's bracket.

The Past Ten World Cup Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien