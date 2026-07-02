Summer in the Garden State hits different. Between weekend shore trips, backyard BBQs, and catching those gorgeous sunsets, there is an unmatched energy in the air.

Mid-summer also brings a less glamorous reality: realizing your garage, closet, and kitchen have slowly devolved into a chaotic mountain of clutter.

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If you are currently tackling a summer purge to free up space before hosting your next gathering, I totally get the urge to toss everything into the blue bin and call it a day. However, New Jersey has strict, legally binding rules about what can actually go to the curb.

"Wish-cycling"—or throwing questionable items in the recycling bin hoping they will be recycled—is a major issue. In fact, tossing the wrong items can ruin entire batches of perfectly good recyclables or even damage local facilities.

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The Summer Clutter Culprits Ruining NJ Recycling

Before you haul your latest purge to the curb, make sure you aren't accidentally tossing these major offenders:

Greasy Pizza Boxes & BBQ Cardboard:

Summer pizza nights and takeout are elite, but oil-soaked cardboard cannot be recycled. The grease ruins the pulp processing. Toss the greasy parts in the trash or compost them.

Plastic Bags & Pool Float Wraps:

These are the absolute ultimate villains for recycling facility machinery. They tangle up the sorting gears and shut down entire plants. Take them to a grocery store drop-off instead.

Old Tech & Corroded Batteries:

Swapping out old summer gear? Electronics and lithium-ion batteries require specialized handling and are massive fire hazards in regular trucks.

When in doubt, don't guess. Check with your local NJ municipality for specialized drop-off days so you can keep Jersey clean, green, and beautiful all summer long!

13 Items You Can't Recycle In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson