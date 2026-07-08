I stopped by Target this week to grab a few summer essentials, and something immediately caught my attention.

The seasonal section looked...different.

The beach toys and summer displays were disappearing, and empty shelves were taking their place. I asked an employee if they were already making room for fall decorations and back-to-school items.

Without hesitation, she smiled and said, "Yep." ....In July.

I know retailers like to stay ahead of the calendar, but it honestly caught me off guard.

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Can We Please Let Summer Be Summer?

Maybe I'm in the minority, but it feels like we barely get to enjoy one season before stores start telling us to think about the next one. I am NOWHERE NEAR done with summer, okay? Not even close. I haven't grilled enough, swam enough, or gotten tan enough to even THINK about taking my sweaters back out yet, let alone taking out the spider web decor for Halloween.

Don't get me wrong, I love Halloween. I'll happily buy pumpkins, light a fall candle, and spend way too much money at the apple orchard.

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Just...not yet.

We're finally getting beach weather in New Jersey. There are boardwalk trips to take, concerts to see, barbecues to enjoy, and weekends down the Shore that always seem to disappear way too fast.

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I'm Probably Not the Only One Thinking This

I understand why stores do it. Families shop for school supplies earlier than ever, and retailers have to plan months in advance.

Still, walking into Target and seeing summer already on its way out felt like someone hit the fast-forward button on the best season of the year.

Maybe that's just me. Or maybe you've walked into a store lately, spotted the pumpkins waiting in the wings, and had the exact same reaction:

Can we just enjoy summer while it's actually here?

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