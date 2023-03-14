Pool parties will never be the same for the next owner of this jaw-dropping mansion.

This is a one-of-a-kind house that is perfect for summer bashes.

I can say confidently that there is no other home like this in the tri-state area and beyond.

15 Embry Farm Road in the Cannon Hill Estates section of Marlboro sits on nearly two and a half acres of land.

Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and luxury everywhere you look.

At times it may sound like I'm the realtor of this property. I can assure you I am not.

The home is on the market for $4.8 million.

Even though the real selling point is what you're about to see in the backyard, the massive interior is nothing to look down at.

We're talking over 11,000 square feet.

Oh, and I hope you like chandeliers because there are a lot of them. And not just any chandeliers, over 20 custom crystal chandeliers.

The backyard has a name. It's Atlantis Backyard Private Resort.

If you think this is being hyped up too much, just wait.

Most of us would never leave this home in the summer if we had a setup like this.

Not only does the property boast an indoor pool with a retractable dome for those warm weather days, but there's also a gigantic outdoor oasis including a 30-foot slide, waterfall, lazy river, and a swim-up bar complete with stove and refrigerator.

Once you see this masterpiece in the backyard, you'll be able to swallow the $55,000 a year of property taxes.

