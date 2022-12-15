This Stunning Town Has Been Named The Most Beautiful In New Jersey

The hits just keep on coming for one town in the Garden State. This time around, it's been named the most beautiful small town in New Jersey by a major publication.

Now, this town is no stranger to getting honors. As a matter of fact, the only time there is any true surprise, it's when this town doesn't get an honor.

Here's the good news, however. No one, or at least a vast majority of the people in New Jersey, ever really get upset when this town gets another award, because it is such a beloved town.

This time around the town is being complimented by being named the most beautiful small town in the entire state of New Jersey.

The honor is being handed out by a major publication, namely Best Life, and they have made a great choice with this ultra-charming town.

When you walk down the streets of this tree-lined town, you find yourself in the middle of a Hallmark movie, a winter wonderland, or a Thomas Kinkaide painting.

You are surrounded by some of the most beautiful and historic structures around, and some of the finest restaurants you'll ever eat in.

You feel like you have traveled back in time to a very special place that is drenched in history and bordered by a gorgeous beach and boardwalk.

You may have, in fact, found the paradise of the past colliding with the beauty of the future when you walk through a quaint little town called Cape May.

You have found the most beautiful small town in all of New Jersey. And who could argue with that?

