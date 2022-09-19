It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country.

The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.

Just to give you some idea of the company this quaint New Jersey town is keeping on this impressive list, it is among towns like Laguna Beach, Sonoma, and Martha's Vineyard, and that's some pretty amazing company.

This New Jersey town is no stranger to national attention and is often mentioned as among the cutest and quaintest towns, so it should come as no surprise that it makes this list of best towns to visit in America.

Maybe it's the amazing history of this town that helps it get all the attention. Or maybe it's the amazing food and all the great shopping. It could also be road after road of gorgeous homes and B& B's.

If you haven't guessed it, yet, here's another clue. If you like a great ghost story or seek out a paranormal experience for yourself, you may find yourself wandering into this amazing town.

You must know by now that we are talking about the storied and lovely Cape May. Add this to the list of honors for this amazing town. It has in fact been named one of the 25 best towns to visit in all of America.

Congratulations to Cape May, and this reminder couldn't come at a better time. Autumn is a great time to enjoy the incredible charm of Cape May.

