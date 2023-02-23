We live in a state where there is so much congestion, and yet we are home to some of the nicest small towns in America. A major publication has just named one small New Jersey town among the best small towns in America.

We are already the diner capital of the world, and we're pretty sure we can make a case that the Garden State should start being called the small-town capital of the world, too.

No matter where you go in this great state, you are always going to stumble across an adorable town or two that you immediately fall in love with.

And it's not just New Jersey residents who are taking notice. One of our beautiful small towns was just put on the list of the 50 best small towns in America by a well-known source that knows a thing or two about beauty.

Not only is HGTV a household name for all its hit TV shows, but they know great small towns almost better than anyone else on the planet and they love one New Jersey small town in particular.

If you're thinking it must be Cape May, that's a good guess, but it's not the town they chose for their list.

If you travel about 133 miles north of Cape May, you'll find this amazing little town called Lambertville, and that's the one that made this prestigious list.

They say what we already know. The restaurants, hotels, and B&Bs are amazing. and, of course, Lambertville is the "antique capital of the world". So, congratulations to Lambertville for an honor well deserved.

