Can you believe Atlantic City hasn’t had a full-service grocery store in 28 years? It’s shocking, and frankly, disappointing, that one of the state’s largest food deserts is right here in South Jersey.

Yes, there are corner stores and bodegas, but try stocking up for a week’s worth of healthy, nutrient-packed meals for your family from food shopping at a convenience store. It’s just not possible. That’s why organizations like CROPS NJ (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) are more important now than ever.

Community Garden Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash loading...

CROPS Is Planting Hope (Literally)

CROPS isn’t just throwing a band-aid on food insecurity. They’re building long-term solutions from the ground up. Their community gardens, scattered throughout Atlantic City, are free and open to the public. You can actually walk up and harvest food with no catch.

They’ve also launched the Urban Coastal Farming Training Program, where local residents spend three years learning urban farming techniques, from raised beds to hydroponics. It doesn’t stop there, either. The program includes business training to help participants turn skills into sustainable income.

organic produce Photo by Hanna Long on Unsplash loading...

CROPS Farmshare: Fresh, Local, And Affordable

Their Farmshare Program is now open for the fall and winter seasons, and it's the real deal. Customers can sign up through the CROPS mobile app and get fresh, organic produce every other week. It’s all sourced from local farmers, including Reed’s Organic Farm. SNAP and WIC are accepted, making it accessible to all. Great news for a town without a proper grocery store, wouldn't you say?

Going even beyond food distribution, CROPS offers nutritional education to help families learn how to prepare balanced meals and build healthier lifestyles without constant trips to the doctor.

It’s nice to know that right here in South Jersey, change is growing… literally.

