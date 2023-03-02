Get Ready New Jersey, This Every Day Cooking Item May Cost A Lot More Soon

Well, this probably won't surprise you but things are more expensive now than they have been in a while.

Egg prices are up, meat prices are up, and even tolls on the Garden State Parkway have gone up!

Oddly enough, the price of gas has decreased over the past couple of weeks.

Take the wins where you can get them right?

Well, get ready for another shock at the cash register when you go to the food store because it looks like something else is about to skyrocket in price.

It's an item that's probably in every New Jersey restaurant and home kitchen.

Whether you're a professional chef or just a weekend grill master, the odds are you use this item all the time!

Some people I know like this stuff so much that they'll actually drink a little bit of it before buying it to make sure it's good.

That's a little much for me.

So, What Everyday Grocery Item Is About To Sky Rocket For New Jerseyians?

It's something you use almost anytime you cook something and is probably found in 98 percent of homes in New Jersey!

Thanks to a heatwave back in 2022, it appears that that is what is causing prices to go up now.

Spain and Italy, the two main producers of this item said they had to decrease production by 30 to 50 percent.

And when production decreases, that can only mean one thing, the price increases.

According to Eat This Not That, last year's heat wave caused massive problems with the olive farms that produced olives for olive oil.

That's causing the price of this staple to increase drastically.

Some people reported paying $17.99 for a single bottle of olive oil.

I think the last time I picked up olive oil from Acme it ran me about nine bucks which isn't bad, but I expect that price to go up in the near future.