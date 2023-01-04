Major Publication Names New Jersey As One Of The Most Peaceful States In The Country

The top 15 most peaceful states in the country have been released, and with everything happening around the Garden State I'm sure you're as curious as I am if we made the list.

There's nothing like some peace and quiet after a long day at work, whether it's just sitting and reading a book, going for a walk, or heading out for a nice meal.

But have you ever stopped to think about what the most peaceful states in the country are?

When I think of peaceful states usually what comes to mind is any state in the midwest; with low populations inside large states it has to be peaceful, right?

Believe it or not, that's not necessarily the case.

A major publication has released the top 15 most peaceful states in the country and frankly, I think the list is rather surprising.

Using data from Wallethub's list of safest states in the country as well as USA Today's list of most violent and peaceful states, Far and Wide came up with their list of most peaceful states.

A lot of states listed do seem like they'd be pretty peaceful, for example, Utah, Oregon, and Indiana made the list and they all seem like pretty calm states.

What's interesting in my opinion is that there are a lot of states featuring major metropolitan cities that were ranked among the most peaceful states in the country.

For example, Massachusetts, and Maryland, made the list both of which feature massive cities.

Did New Jersey Make The List Of Top 15 Most Peaceful States In The Country?

With a population of nearly nine million, as well as thousands of visitors a year and some of the most unbearable traffic around it may be hard to imagine New Jersey as peaceful.

But, the experts at Far and Wide have spoken and ranked New Jersey the 11th most peaceful state in the country.

This is due in part to our miles of relaxing beaches as well as diverse communities that create a welcoming and peaceful atmosphere.

So good job New Jersey on trying to stay calm and keep the peace.

