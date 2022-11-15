Well, this is a first, a restaurant chain is actually telling you how to make one of their most popular menu items at home!

Well, they're sort of telling you how to make it at home. There is a catch, of course!

This restaurant made headlines years ago, although sometimes it feels like just yesterday.

Do you remember the great chicken sandwich wars of 2019?

A quick recap, Pop-eyes, Chi-Fil-A, and KFC all released new chicken sandwiches around the same time and consumers like you and I went nuts.

I remember reading articles about drive-thru lines that were a mile long, and some people even getting in fistfights when the sandwiches ran out.

At that time in my life, I was hosting mornings in a small town in Central PA and fast food was hugely popular there.

Needless to say, I saw more than a few accidents thanks to how backed up the drive-thru lines got from people trying to get one of these sandwiches.

One Popular Chain Is Bringing Back Their Famous Chicken Sandwich

It's not the same exact sandwich that caused issues back in 2019 but it is one of their more popular sandwich options.

According to Eat This Not That, Popeyes will be bringing back their Blackened Chicken Sandwich, but there's also a twist.

The grilled chicken sandwich has a combination of spices, a layer of mayo, and crispy pickles on a brioche bun, and will be available again for a limited time.

They aren't just bringing the sandwich back, but they've also released the spices used to season the chicken so you can try to recreate the sandwich at home!

If you're curious, they season the blackened grilled chicken sandwich with black pepper, cumin, red pepper, garlic, onion, paprika, white pepper, and salt.

The catch is that Popeye's isn't saying what the measurements for each spice are, so you have to guess and hope for the best.

Apparently, the thought is that your homemade sandwich won't taste as good as the one you buy at their restaurants, so you'll stop by for lunch after you fail.

Challenge accepted!

