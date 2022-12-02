You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail

One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day.

We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it seems like nothing about driving in New Jersey makes us happy.

There is a recent report that will confirm our driving dilemma here in the Garden State, and it specifically has to do with the conditions of our roadways in New Jersey.

While this report does provide support for our frustrations on the roadways, the news is actually not as bad as most New Jersey drivers might guess.

The report, at Deseret News, ranks each state in America for roadway conditions, and New Jersey’s report card isn’t exactly going to get it on the honor roll.

We do land in the top 10 in the report, which might seem like something pretty positive at first, but that list is for the worst roadway conditions in the nation. But don't get completely upset. There is some “good news” if you look for it.

The bad news is we made the "worst road conditions" top 10 list. The good news? We are ranked at #10. We’re the very best of the very worst. What an honor.

If you’re looking for more good news, here it is. You don’t have to drive every day in California, the state with the worst road conditions. So, next time you're sitting in traffic waiting for construction to be cleared, use that time to count your blessings.

