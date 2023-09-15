Why are there Terrorism Warning Signs on New Jersey Roads Suddenly?

You may have noticed some of the signs that are used for state alerts are promoting a tip line if you suspect terrorism. More and more are popping up on New Jersey roads.

Why now, though?

I saw something very similar to this on Route 37 just today.

The same type of sign has been seen on the Turnpike, 195, and 78, just to mention a few.

I first started seeing them at the beginning of September, and I'll be honest, I was a little alarmed.

I figured the timing of September made sense as there is usually heightened security in New Jersey around the anniversary of September 11.

Then, I started to hear advertisements for 866-4-SAFE-NJ on my station.

Why are there terrorism warning signs on roads in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority have teamed up for the "See Something, Say Something" campaign.

The "See Something, Say Something” public safety campaign in addition to variable message signs around the state reminds drivers along the state’s major interstates to remain vigilant and report potential threats and suspicious activity related to terrorism or other criminal activity.

This is according to a report from The Observer.

Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Passes Under Security Alert Sign

Remember I said that I thought that this had to do with heightened security around the anniversary of September 11? I was wrong.

This is not related. In fact, this campaign will be quite lengthy. The Observer is reporting that these signs will be displayed across the Garden State through February of 2024.

You'll be more likely to see them during rush hours.

It's never a bad idea to pay a little extra attention and report suspicious activity. All it takes is for us to "miss" once.