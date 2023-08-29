Verdict is Rendered in NJ Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Imagine getting wild and crazy one evening and deciding that you're going to surprise your significant other with some special photos. Photos that are meant for your partner's eyes only.

If you've done this, you're not alone. As digital cameras have become a commonplace item for many people, more and more folks have used those cameras to take intimate photos of themselves and send them to their partners.

Believe it or not, and this will be disturbing for parents to read, but this practice has become common among younger folks who are much less modest than we were, growing up.

But what happens when you break up? Or, what if someone received a photo they weren't supposed to have? The consequences can be devastating.

In today's world where everyone lives on social media, a couple of clicks, and those pictures are out for the world to see- forever.

Kaitlyn Cannon was a student at Wall High School, when she sent nude pictures to her then boyfriend. Those pictures were on his cell phone, which he lost.

One day, Cannon received a call from a friend, who informed her that her pictures had been posted on an online porn site. Kaitlyn was devastated.

An investigation revealed that a former Wall Math teacher, Christopher Doyle had come to possess the camera- and Kaitlyn's nude photos. He then, allegedly uploaded the photos to the porn site.

Police tracked Doyle down using the IP address from his cable company.

Cannon sued Doyle, and an Ocean County court found in her favor, and awarded her $10,000. Her award isn't large, but she sees it as a moral victory.

Doyle has left Wall Township and teaches in another district.

Today, Kaitlyn Cannon is a licensed social worker who helps others victimized online.

Since this case was filed in 2019, laws have changed and punitive penalties have been increased to $150,000.

