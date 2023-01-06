New Jersey Toll Hikes Strike Again For Third Year In a Row, This Is What You’ll Pay
When it comes to commuting in New Jersey traffic, it can be a real kick in the pants. We're all troopers and we do what we have to do, but now it's going to cost us even more money just to drive to work.
More toll hikes. Yep, this is the third time in three years we are getting charged more money to go to work, travel, and visit our loved ones. The question is, with all the money being taken from us on a regular basis, are the roads getting any better? What improvements have we seen?
The increase already happened if you are just getting back into the swing of things. You'll notice a 3% hike if you travel on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, or Atlantic City Expressway.
Not only has the cost of gas taken its toll, but the tolls are also too. On the Garden State Parkway, the tolls went up 10 cents to round up to a solid $2.00 each way. On the New Jersey Turnpike, tolls went from $4.80 to $4.95 and on the Atlantic City Expressway, it will go up by 3% as well with their auto-toll indexing system.
Over time it surely adds up and it will keep on rising. Do you think this is because so many people are working from home since COVID that the drop in toll revenue is being picked up by the rest of us? Maybe it is time to ask ourselves (and our bosses) if you too can't just work from home. You can read more about it from News12 here.
