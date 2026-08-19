If you went to Camden Catholic, this is the kind of news that makes you do a double take.

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry is reportedly joining Camden Catholic High School in Cherry Hill as an assistant football coach. The news surfaced Wednesday, and Eagles fans immediately started talking about what Bradberry could bring to a high school sideline.

Honestly, the fit makes a lot of sense.

Bradberry’s time in Philadelphia had plenty of ups and downs, but Eagles fans remember the good, too. During his first season with the team, he was a key part of a defense that reached the Super Bowl. He also became a veteran presence for a young secondary.

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That mentorship is what stands out now.

Fans in the Eagles subreddit commented on his work with younger defensive backs, including his willingness to help players develop even when his own role changed. Several commenters specifically praised him for handling a reduced role on field with grace and continuing to contribute behind the scenes.

That could make Bradberry a huge addition to Camden Catholic football.

A Pretty Awesome Full-Circle Moment

For those of us who went to Camden Catholic, there’s something especially cool about seeing a former NFL player bring that experience back to the Irish.

Bradberry knows what it takes to play at the highest level. Now, he gets the chance to help South Jersey athletes chase their own football dreams.

In my eyes, if he can pass along even a fraction of what he learned in the NFL, Camden Catholic just landed one heck of a resource.

New Jersey High School Graduates Who Played Games For Philadelphia Eagles According to Pro Football Reference, of the 1,430 men who have played regular-season games in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform, only 50 have graduated from New Jersey High Schools. Here are some of the biggest names from New Jersey who played games for the Eagles

(NOTE: Quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Joe Callahan did not make the list because they only appeared in Preseason games with the Eagles) Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media