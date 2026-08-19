Former Eagles Player James Bradberry Joins Camden Catholic As Assistant Coach
If you went to Camden Catholic, this is the kind of news that makes you do a double take.
Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry is reportedly joining Camden Catholic High School in Cherry Hill as an assistant football coach. The news surfaced Wednesday, and Eagles fans immediately started talking about what Bradberry could bring to a high school sideline.
Honestly, the fit makes a lot of sense.
Bradberry’s time in Philadelphia had plenty of ups and downs, but Eagles fans remember the good, too. During his first season with the team, he was a key part of a defense that reached the Super Bowl. He also became a veteran presence for a young secondary.
That mentorship is what stands out now.
Fans in the Eagles subreddit commented on his work with younger defensive backs, including his willingness to help players develop even when his own role changed. Several commenters specifically praised him for handling a reduced role on field with grace and continuing to contribute behind the scenes.
That could make Bradberry a huge addition to Camden Catholic football.
A Pretty Awesome Full-Circle Moment
For those of us who went to Camden Catholic, there’s something especially cool about seeing a former NFL player bring that experience back to the Irish.
Bradberry knows what it takes to play at the highest level. Now, he gets the chance to help South Jersey athletes chase their own football dreams.
In my eyes, if he can pass along even a fraction of what he learned in the NFL, Camden Catholic just landed one heck of a resource.
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Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig