Instead of random trucks or cars stopping at the end of your driveway, how about drones swooping into your South Jersey neighborhood and literally dropping off your packages?

It happens in 11 different areas of the country already - is South Jersey next?

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Photo by Osmany M Leyva Aldana on Unsplash Photo by Osmany M Leyva Aldana on Unsplash

Amazon Growing Its Drone Delivery Service Nationwide

Amazon has announced plans to expand its drone delivery service from the current 11 cities to 500 cities nationwide.

Welcome to the future!

(500 cities will actually mean more cities that that. Each city's drone delivery service area is about 7.5 miles, meaning areas outside of those 500 cities will be included.)

In their announcement this week, Amazon announced only a few of the new cities, including Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, Syracuse and Boise. They've also said they'll be expanding around some already existing cities in Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Nebraska.

Photo by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash Photo by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash

Is South Jersey on Amazon's Drone Delivery Expansion List?

Other that the above cities, Amazon hasn't confirmed any other areas targeted for expansion, but there are signs.

Some very strong signs.

Amazon is actively hiring for specific drone-delivery-related jobs right here in South Jersey.

On their Amazon Jobs website, Amazon is looking to hire personnel in West Deptford, New Jersey.

Prime Air is looking to fill positions for Fight Monitor, Ground Handler, Field Service Manager, and more.

We can't jump the gun and say West Deptford will be the service area - we just don't know yet. The service area or areas could be anywhere in South Jersey.

While we wait and see, we'll keep an eye on the sky!

What's the first thing you plan to order to be delivered by drone?

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman