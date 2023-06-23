The Experts’ Choice For New Jersey’s Top Snack Is Going To Surprise You

There is no state that loves food more than we do in New Jersey, so it stands to reason that we are big fans of snacking as well. Experts have revealed each state's top snack, so which did they choose for New Jersey?

New Jersey residents appreciate food in any form. We love everything from fine dining to fast food and everything in between. And it turns out that New Jersey is really good at snacking as well.

The incredibly well-respected folks at Reader's Digest decided they wanted to determine what people were snacking on all over this great nation, so they came up with a list of the top snack food in each state.

What they decided on for the Graden State may surprise you a little bit. Let's see what their choice was for us.

Their selection is very New Jersey. There is no doubt about it. Having said that, I can count the times I have seen people snacking on this food on one hand. And that's over the course of my whole life.

They didn't choose nachos, pretzels, or chips, they didn't select M&M's, Twizzlers, or Skittles. No, they chose a candy that was born here in New Jersey and makes a great souvenir for someone, but I'm not sure how many people actually eat it.

And yet somehow saltwater taffy has been named New Jersey's top food to snack on. I think this one could have used a little more in-depth research. Nothing against saltwater taffy, but would you call it our state snack?

