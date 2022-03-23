Hold Up! Is This Really New Jersey’s Favorite Road Trip Snack?

A new study has reportedly determined New Jersey's top favorite road trip snack, but did they really get it right?



Who doesn't pack their ride with snacks when gearing up to travel? I mean, it's open season to pretty much eat WHATEVER you want, lol.

Get our free mobile app

On a mission to find out what the most popular road trip snacks are across the nation, the team at Upgraded Points used Google Trends and search data from the last five years to find out what American prefer to nosh on when they travel by car.

Now, I get popcorn, Combos, even sunflower seeds, but I wanna talk to the people eating hummus (#1 in 3 states) and rice cakes (#1 in 7 states) on a road trip?

Christopher Paul High/Unsplash Christopher Paul High/Unsplash loading...

Apparently, those rice cake states include Texas, Rhode Island, and Nevada.

Peanut butter on a rice cake with a sliced apple MSPhotographic/thinkstock loading...

The hummus-lovers are in pretty close, in Delaware, New York, and Massachusetts, according to upgradedpoints.com.

Ludovic Avice/Unsplash Ludovic Avice/Unsplash loading...

My personal top three are Pringles Barbecue Potato Chips, Pop-Tarts, and Raisinetes, but NONE of those were tops in New Jersey.

The Garden State's #1 road trip snack?

SOUR PATCH KIDS! Would YOU agree?

Sour Patch Kids/Amazon.com Sour Patch Kids/Amazon.com loading...

And, NJ isn't alone in loving the sweet, sour gummy candy. SPK's are also tops in several other states, including Maryland and Georgia. I love them (I may or may not have a bag of them on my desk right now), but they're maybe more somewhere in my Top 10, not #1.

The road trip snack at the VERY TOP of the study's list, with more states than any other snack, is potato chips.

Upgraded Points via Go Fish Digital Upgraded Points via Go Fish Digital loading...

Check out the full state-by-state findings here.

9 times cars crashed through perfectly stationary buildings in NJ

What South Jersey's Slogan Should Be We asked you to tell us what you think South Jersey's slogan should be. From pork roll to our driving skills, the answers did not disappoint.