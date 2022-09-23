A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country.

When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.

Of course, it's no surprise that New Jersey has gorgeous fall foliage. if you live here you know. It's just that we don't always get credit on a national scale for our beauty here in the Garden State.

Here's the interesting part. Our minds went immediately to North Jersey, and we're betting your mind headed in the same direction.

It turns out however that the New Jersey town with the amazing fall foliage was not a North Jersey town. It's a South Jersey town. Very south.

Once you hear that, you probably know exactly which town we are talking about here. It's the same town that seems to garner all the national attention. Of course, we're talking about the legendary and much beloved Cape May.

We adore Cape May and are so proud to be in the state that this amazing town is in. And it seems that it's beloved on a national scale as well.

Cape May is already the best small town, friendliest small town, and the list goes on and on. And now it's being honored for having some of the best fall foliage in the nation.

Congratulations to one of New Jersey's most beloved towns for another well-deserved honor.

