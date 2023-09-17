Gorgeous New Jersey Town Is Named One Of America’s Best Fall Foliage Spots

Before you say it's too early to talk about fall foliage, put down your pumpkin spice latte, and think about this for a minute. Halloween is just weeks away. And here's the good news. A New Jersey town is among the best places for fall foliage in America.

This is just something to plant in your mind for when you are ready to think about fall foliage. One of the most respected travel publications in the world has named a New Jersey town one of the best places to see fall foliage in the entire nation.

The major publication is Travel & Leisure, and when they say something about travel, most people sit up straight and pay attention, they say that one of the top 21 places in the whole nation is nestled right in South Jersey.

Yes, that's right, South Jersey. Sure, North Jersey has a lot of great fall foliage spots, but the experts in this article say that the best spot in the Garden State for fall foliage, and for that matter, one of the top 21 spots in the nation is the gorgeous Cape May.

Yes, the same town that people spent all summer traveling to for the great beach and the amazing boardwalk, is also the place we should go to see the best fall foliage.

It seems like there is no season all year long that isn't the best season to be in Cape May. It's such an amazing town and deserves all the honors it gets, and it gets a lot of them.

