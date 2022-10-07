New Jersey&#8217;s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed

Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey.

Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times of the year here in New Jersey. Our nickname isn't the Garden State for nothing.

If you want to find out where you'll find the best fall foliage in the Garden State throughout the season, you can check out Visit NJ.

And if you want to visit the best autumn town in the whole state, you'll probably get differing opinions from different sources.

There is no doubt, however, in the minds of one particular source, namely Trips To Discover which has named their choice for the state's best autumn town. As a matter of fact, they've named one for every state in the nation.

When it comes to New Jersey they have not surprisingly chosen a North Jersey town as their choice. So where do they think we should all go this fall?

The answer is Vernon in lovely Sussex County. The whole county really is one of the most beautiful in the state this time of year.

The website focuses on the great events and activities in Vernon this time of year, like the pumpkin festival, corn mazes, hayrides, and much more.

If you want to get more details on New Jersey's best autumn tow, just visit the Vernon Township website, and head there to enjoy some great Garden State fall moments.

